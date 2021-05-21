Consume report: get your children into the dentist from a young age

CONSUMER REPORT — Many families have delayed dental visits due to the pandemic, but dentists say precautions are in place, so pick up the phone and make an appointment.

“Now is a good time to get back on track with your kids’ oral health. Dental offices are following rigorous safety measures so parents feel comfortable taking their children to the dentist,” said Kevin Loria of Consumer Reports.

“Your children’s first dental visit should be within the first six months after their first tooth erupts, and no later than their first year of age, and then every six months after that,” Loria said.

Pediatric Dentist, Dr. Mrunal Parmar, agrees.

“As with everything with the pandemic, a little apprehension is normal, but it’s important to maintain good oral health. Their routine visits are important and you want to maintain that proper care and that foundation,” Dr Parmar said.

Cavities are the most common childhood disease. The American Academy of Pediatrics says that by age three, 1 in 4 children will have one or more cavities. That’s why it is important to teach our children good oral hygiene habits from an early age.

"It goes beyond just cleaning teeth, it also helps build habits and routines that carry to other aspects of their lives."

And it’s also important for parents to help kids maintain healthy habits at home.

“Brushing twice a day, flossing. Kids are no different than adults. We take care of

ourselves, we want to take care of their teeth,” said Dr. Pramar.