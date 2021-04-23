Consumer Report: battery-powered lawn tools are quieter and more planet-friendly than gas powered

CONSUMER REPORTS–Many of today’s battery-powered outdoor power tools pack as much punch as their gasoline cousins, but with less pollution and maintenance involved. Consumer Reports reveal the top tools that are great for your yard, and the planet.

All of those gasoline powered tools that make our outdoor spaces spectacular can take a toll on the planet, emitting significant amounts of noise, carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, volatile organic compounds, or VOCs.

A good alternative, according to Consumer Reports, is to use battery-powered tools which can help the planet without sacrificing your lawn.

“Every year we test more battery tools, and every year we find fewer reasons to recommend buying gas models,” said Paul Hope, Consumer Reports Home Editor.

Battery powered motors are more efficient, and produce zero emissions. For example, a commercial gas-powered leaf blower running just an hour produces about as much pollution as driving a 2017 Toyota Camry 1,100 miles.

“Battery powered tools reduce air pollution, but they can also reduce the noise pollution you might encounter in a typical suburban neighborhood, so your neighbors might thank you, too,” said Hope.

You’ll also be free of all those gasoline spills, refills and hassles. Battery-powered tools also require less maintenance, since there are no oil changes, spark plugs or messy gas cans to deal with. With battery powered tools, all you have to do is recharge.

Ready for a green upgrade? Consumer Reports says the EGO Lawn Mower earned very good ratings when it comes to close, even, carpet like cutting.

Want to blow your leaves without blowing your neighbors ears off? The Stihl Leaf Blower clears leaves fast and quietly.

And finally, say goodbye to pull-cord starting with this Ryobi Chainsaw. CR’s tests found it cuts as quick as many lighter duty gasoline saws.