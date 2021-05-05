Consumer Report: spice up your grill game with these gadgets

CONSUMER REPORT–Colder weather often means home chefs trade the grill for the oven. Not Consumer Reports’ grill expert Paul Hope. He’s been grilling all winter long and checking

out a bunch of accessories to help up your grilling game this season.

First up is a gadget to cook pizza on your grill.



“One thing that trips people up when they’re making pizza on the grill is that the bottom crust can burn before the cheese or toppings have set,” said Hope. “The Kettle pizza oven has a big piece of thick steel that radiates down and helps melt the cheese and set the toppings before the bottom crust can burn,” Hope went on.

It’s a little pricey at $225, but compared to freestanding ovens, it’s a deal. Plus, the Kettle Pizza Oven has its own built in thermometer so you know when the oven’s hot enough to make pizza.



If ribs are your thing, the Traeger Rib Rack fits eight racks in the space of

three racks, so that means more ribs and more room for other foods. When it’s time to remove those ribs, consider the heat resistant Jolly Green Barbeque silicone gloves.



“They provide excellent grip but also protect your hands from the heat,” Hope said.



Color coded s’mores sticks offer something for the whole family and can be used around a campfire or on your grill. They extend to keep you from getting too close to the flames and everyone can pick their favorite color.



If you just want the basics, the grilling tool kit from Cuisinart is a great choice for seasoned grillers who long for an organized space for all their tools or as a gift for someone new to grilling. It includes a spatula, meat fork, kebab and corn holders all in this organized case.



Finally, if you’re ready for a grill upgrade, Consumer Reports testers have also been busy testing the latest models. The best gas grill for your buck would be the mid-sized Even Embers. It preheats fast, offers excellent heating evenness and very good scores for temperature range and indirect cooking.