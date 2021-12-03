Consumer Report: The dangers of TV tip-overs

(WSYR-TV) — With another Black Friday over, you may have just gotten a new flat screen television for a holiday gift — or for yourself. Either way, the importance of appropriately anchoring and mounting TVs can not be overlooked.

Between 2000 and 2019, at least 354 people in the U.S. — nearly all children — were killed in accidents involving television tip-overs. Even if your television is on a piece of furniture, such as a dresser, there is still significant danger since children can pull out drawers and destabilize the dresser. It’s also important to ensure that cords and cables are tucked away, as children will happily yank on these.

Alex Flowers and her husband have one-year-old twins who, like most little ones, love to touch everything. Flowers shares: “Both my toddlers go after the TV. They pull on it. They yank on it. It’s very scary as a parent that it might fall over on them.”

So, what should you do?

You can mount your TV to a wall or anchor it to a media console if it can support it. Flowers said that “Anchoring our TV to the cabinet gives my husband and I peace of mind that our kids aren’t going to climb up and knock the TV onto themselves.”

These simple, preventative steps will provide peace of mind and avoid tragedy.