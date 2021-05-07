Consumer report: what to buy in May

CONSUMER REPORTS — Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long, so they know exactly when they go on deep discount this spring. Here are top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy. First up, mattresses.

“With mattresses, we tend to see sales on them all year long. You should never,ever pay full price for a mattress, that’s how frequent the sales are, but during these bigger sales moments like Memorial Day we tend to see larger discounts,” said Samantha Gordon, Consumer Reports Shopping Editor.

CR found a Queen sized Tuft and Needle Original Mattress for $590 at Tuft and Needle. This sale starts on May 10th. CR’s tests show that Tuft and Needle makes good mattresses all-around.

If your home office is starting to get a little stuffy and it can’t accommodate a window AC, opt for a portable air conditioner. Check out the Whynter Portable Air Conditioner for $570 at Amazon. CR says this model is among the best portable air conditioners they’ve tested.

And why not get Mom some new tech gear for Mother’s Day? CR found the Samsung Galaxy Active2 Smartwatch for $180 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. May is also a great month to find deals on blenders. The Nutri Ninja Personal Blender is $50 at Walmart. This model scores very good for smoothies in CR’s tests.

And finally, some advice on taking advantage of those big Memorial Day sales.

“Around mid-May you’ll start to see these sales really start to pick up, but the deals may be better the closer you get to Memorial Day,” Gordon said.