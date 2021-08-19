Consumer Reports: Adjustable Pillows

CONSUMER REPORTS (WSYR-TV) — Adjustable pillows, which allow you to add or remove a pillow’s filling to your liking, could be the key to a good night’s sleep.

Consumer reports just tested three made from different materials to help you find the best for your rest.

If you’re tossing and turning at night, the culprit could be your pillow.

“With a pillow, you don’t want your head to tilt too far forward or too far back. Sometimes you may need more than what a standard pillow can provide,” said Haniya Rae.

Enter adjustable pillows. Consumer Reports just looked at three. They’re pillows packed with filling made from different materials and inserts that you can adjust to your liking.

The 90-dollar Avocado Green is filled with shredded pieces of organic latex foam and fibers from a kapok tree. You simply unzip to add or remove stuffing.

Similarly, this 60-dollar Premium Adjustable Loft pillow from COOP Home Goods is filled with shredded memory foam and microfiber. And this Sleep Number Comfort Fit offers 3 separate inserts made of memory foam and down alternative fibers. You can add or remove the inserts, but you can’t break them down any further.

CR ran each pillow through a series of tests to see how well they hold up after constant use and how well they support people of different sizes and shapes.

“We use a pressure mat to analyze roughly 1,600 pressure points and focus on the contact area between the head and the pillow. We know if the pressure is too high, you’re likely to experience some discomfort when you sleep and you’ll be shifting around a lot more,” said Rae.

All three pillows offer excellent support whether you’re a back or side sleeper.

Some stuffing tips from CR:

If you’re a back sleeper, you’ll want a flatter pillow

Remove the insert or that extra filling until it feels right to you.

Side sleepers tend to need more filling to keep the head and neck from tilting.

CR says you may need to adjust your pillows several times before you get it just right. The top-rated coop pillow also comes with a handy guide to help.