Consumer Reports: Adjustable pillows

(WSYR-TV) — Adjustable pillows allow you to add or remove pillow filling to your liking and could be the key to a good night’s sleep.

Consumer Reports tested three made from different materials to help find the best for your rest.

With a pillow you don’t want your head to tilt too far forward or back and sometimes you may need more than what a standard pillow can provide.

Adjustable pillows are packed with filling made from different materials and inserts that you can adjust to your liking.

The $90 Avocado Green is filled with shredded pieces of organic latex foam and fibers from a kapok tree. You simply unzip to add or remove the stuffing.



Similarly, the $60 Premium Adjustable Loft pillow from COOP Home Goods is filled with shredded memory foam and microfiber.



The Sleep Number ComfortFit offers 3 separate inserts made of memory foam and down alternative fibers. You can add or remove the inserts but you can’t break them down any further.



CR ran each pillow through a series of tests to see how well they hold up after constant use and how well they support people of different sizes and shapes.

All three pillows offer excellent support whether you’re a back or side sleeper.



Some stuffing tips from CR: If you’re a back sleeper, you’ll want a flatter pillow so remove the insert or that extra filling until it feels right to you. Side sleepers tend to need more filling to keep the head and neck from tilting.

Consumer Reports says you may need to adjust your pillows several times before you get it just right.