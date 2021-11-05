Consumer Reports: An early look at Black Friday deals

(WSYR-TV) — Supply chain issues or not, November is always a busy month of deals with Black Friday sales.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount.



First up, tablets. CR found the Lenovo Duet Chromebook Tablet on sale for 249-dollars at Amazon. — This Chromebook Tablet is one of CR’s top picks for kids because of its parental controls.



Next, go big this holiday season with a new 4k TV. According to Consumer Reports’ Samantha Gordon, “Prices on TVs have gone up a bit this year so the discounts won’t be as big as you

might expect around Black Friday. We’re going to see the best deals around larger

TVs, that’s 65inch TVs and bigger..”



The Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K Smart TV is now 1,900-dollars at Best Buy. —



CR says this family of Samsung Q-L-E-D 4k TVs have excellent color accuracy,

superior deep black levels, and a wide viewing angle.



Next, give the gift of mobility and ease with a pair of wireless headphones.



The J-Lab J-Buds Air True Wireless Earbuds are now on sale for 24-49 at Amazon

and Target. — This affordable pair of earbuds scores comparably with higher-end

brands, and even outperforms more expensive models for sound quality.



If you plan on hosting for the holidays, you might want to upgrade your vacuum

cleaner.



The Shark Vertex UltraLight Corded Stick Vac is now 240-dollars at Bed Bath &

Beyond and Amazon. — CR says this 2-point-9 pound vacuum aced its tests for

carpets, bare floors, and pet hair.



And finally, if anyone you know still doesn’t have an air fryer, it’s about time they

get one as a gift!

The Dreo Air Fryer is now 81-dollars at Amazon. — Unlike most air fryers, CR

says this model is easy to clean.