Consumer Reports: At-home workouts

(WSYR-TV) — When you say exercise bike these days, chances are you think of Peloton. With a

big touchscreen and a huge selection of live and on-demand classes, Peloton has its fans — and Consumer Reports says, they’re on to something.



According to Consumer Reports Tester Bernie Deitrick, “The Peloton Bike was by far the best exercise bike we tested, getting excellent scores in categories like adjustability, noise, and features.”



But with a price tag close to 1500-dollars, it’s a splurge that might force frugal

fitness fanatics to take a timeout. And CR says that’s fine–You can still get a great

cycling workout without the Peloton bike.



Dietrick says “You can buy a regular exercise bike that’s a third of the cost of a Peloton and just

sign up for a 12.99 per month Peloton membership and use your smartphone or

tablet.”

A more affordable exercise bike that CR recommends is the Finer Form Indoor

Exercise Bike for 500-dollars.



To get some strength training into your at-home workout, adjustable dumbbells are

a good option.



Dietrick adds that “Adjustable dumbbells are very flexible using a lever, dial, or pin you can quickly

and easily change the amount of weight you are using.”



But building muscle doesn’t come cheap: One of CR’s best buy options is the

Core Home Fitness Adjustable Dumbbell Set at 350-dollars.

And a key component of any home gym is a yoga mat – they’re good for all kinds

of floor exercises.



For an at-home workout setup that can cater to multiple needs, an exercise mat,

like the ProsourceFit Tri-Fold Folding Exercise Mat, may be a good bet.



And whether it’s yoga, strength training, or cardio – apps like Apple Fitness-PLUS,

Peloton and Equinox-PLUS can help you find that perfect workout on your mat.