Consumer Reports: Best Burger

(CONSUMER REPORTS) — What’s the best way to cook a burger? Pan fried, broiled, or grilled?

Consumer Reports cooked lots of burgers three different ways to see which delivers the best one.

Consumer Reports’ resident chef, Paul Hope, knows there are many ways to eat a

burger.



“I love a fancy dressed up burger with all the premium toppings but I’m also not

above a midnight run to the drive thru,” said Hope.



But when it comes to cooking that burger, is there one method that’s best?

Determined to find out, Paul cooked up pre-made, 5 ounce, 80-20 ground beef

burger patties, three ways, in a cast iron skillet, under a broiler and on a gas grill.



“We used an 80/20 mixture of ground beef because it has enough fat to keep the

patties moist even when you cook them through to a safe internal temperature,” Hope said.



Paul also tried out two meat alternative burgers: the Beyond and Impossible.

Turns out, whether it’s meat-free or beef, broiling your burgers is the least messy

method, but it leaves you with little control unless you want to keep opening the

oven door to check.



“In the broiler, I found it hard to get the timing exactly right so one side would

usually end up mushy.”



On the other hand, with the skillet method you can easily flip or rotate your burger

without having to open a grill or oven door. It also delivered a burger with a crisp

outer layer and a juicy and tender interior. And finally, since many of us are thinking of summer cookouts with family and friends, a gas grill delivers the best burgers when you’re feeding a crowd.



“The grill required a full ten minute preheat but as I often feel when I’m grilling, it

was definitely worth the wait,” Hope said.



And once on the hot grill, the patties cooked quickly in about three to four minutes

per side. A pro tip from Paul — if you’re making cheeseburgers, wait until the last 30 seconds to top the patties.

Consumer Reports says if firing up the grill isn’t an option, the added condiments and accoutrements definitely help. Even the plant based burgers were satisfying with the right toppings.