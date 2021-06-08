Consumer reports: best buys for June

CONSUMER REPORTS — As the warmer weather making you feel like you want to go out and shop? Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long,

Here are top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

“Amazon Prime Day will be in June this year; it will fall on the 21st and 22nd. We’re expecting big sales across the board from Amazon and other retailers are going to be joining in as well,” said Samantha Gordon of Consumer Reports.

Want to spend some time out and about with your little one? The Britax B-Lively Stroller is $204 at Buy Buy Baby, Bed Bath And Beyond, and Target. This stroller earned top scores in CR’s tests for safety and maneuverability.

And while you’re outside, you’ll want to protect your skin from the sun and bugs. The Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Spray SPF 30 is $9 at Amazon and Walmart.

The Repel Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent2 is $5 at Amazon and Walmart.

Next up, drills. You’ll save some money on this DeWalt Cordless 12-Volt Drill for $130 at Amazon. It scores well in CR’s power and speed tests.

While you’re working on the house, June is a great month for deals on pressure washers, but before you make that commitment to buy, CR says to think about a few things.

“You may not need to buy a pressure washer. You can rent one from a store like Home Depot or Lowe’s if you just have a small project,” Gordon said.

Finally, keep your dad healthy all year long with a blood pressure monitor CR found the Omron 10 Series Blood Pressure Monitor for 69-dollars at Best Buy and Walmart.