Consumer reports- best buys in October

CONSUMER REPORTS — Savings this month are off to an early start in response to Amazon’s latest announcement on Alexa-enabled devices.

Amazon just unveiled its newest devices. The rollout of these new products should spur sales on Amazon legacy smart speakers.

The second generation Echo ShowSmart Speaker is available on clearance now for $116 at Best Buy. CR says this smart speaker has decent sound quality and features a 10-inch touch Screen.

Next, rev up your autumn with a brand new chainsaw.

The Oregon Electric Corded Chainsaw is $85 at Walmart. CR says this affordable chainsaw is lightweight and great for smaller jobs like hedge trimming. Next, let the temperatures drop outside your home only, and keep the inside steady with a smart thermostat.

CR found the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $199 at Abt Electronics, Home Depot, Amazon and Staples. CR says this is one of the top smart thermostats they’ve tested and has automated monitoring to help save on utility bills.

Next – a smart smoke and carbon monoxide detector. The First Alert Onelink Smart smoke and CO detector is $82 at Amazon. CR says you can control and monitor this device right from your smartphone.

And finally, as the holiday weekend approaches, CR says to look out for some big deals on mattresses.

“Once we get closer to the holiday, look out for some big deals on mattresses. We tend to recommend never paying full price on a mattress because they go on sale very often, and the same goes for this month. Wait until a couple days before the holiday weekend for mattress brands to announce their sales,” said Samantha Gordon, Consumer Reports Shopping Editor.