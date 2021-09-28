Consumer reports- best mattresses for comfort and quality

CONSUMER REPORTS — If your mattress is keeping you up at night, you can find some decent fall discounts. And the good news is, if you’re not ready to buy right now, you’ll probably find discounts whenever you need a new mattress.

“Mattress sales happen almost constantly, so you should always aim to knock some money off of the full retail price no matter when or where you’re buying. For online retailers, look for discount codes. And we always encourage folks to negotiate, especially in a store,” said Sara Morrow, Consumer Reports Home Editor.

More important, is which mattress you buy.

That’s where CR’s battery of tests come in. Will the mattress support back and side sleepers of all different sizes. Is it durable: Will it hold its shape and support after a simulated eight years of use and is it stable, meaning will you feel your partner’s movements with every toss and turn. — Testers also use special equipment that assesses and calculates how firm a mattress really is.

“Each manufacturer has a different idea of firmness so in our tests. We assign a number from 1 to 10 – one is very soft and ten is very firm. That way you can compare firmness from mattress to mattress,” Morrow said.

CR’s latest tests revealed consistent top-performers like the Avocado Green Innerspring Mattress and this Casper Original Foam Mattress. Both offer at least very good support for a variety of sleepers and are on the firmer side of CR’s scale.

On the softer side and new to the recommended list is the “CR Best Buy” Denver Mattress Doctor’s Choice innerspring mattress. It performed excellent in CR’s durability tests and is an excellent choice for back sleepers, whether you’re tall or petite. It’s a very good option for side sleepers, too.

For budget-minded back sleepers, consider the newly recommended Leesa Studio Foam Mattress for about $500. It also offers a softer score in firmness and earns excellent scores for durability.