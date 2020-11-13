Consumer Reports: Black Friday

CONSUMER REPORTS — The biggest shopping season of the year is upon us. And, like so many other things, Black Friday will look different this year. But that doesn’t mean you still can’t score some great deals, especially with these tips from Consumer Reports.

Due to the pandemic, CR said certain products are in short supply and delivery companies are already pushed to the max, so the time to start thinking about holiday shopping is now.

In fact, Walmart has already announced its Black Friday Deals for Days, which is three separate events during November with contact-free curbside pickup. This is something the store is offering for Black Friday for the first time.

Target is also offering deals throughout the month and is extending its price match guarantee through Dec. 24. Target also offers curbside pickup.

Amazon’s holiday sales have also already started.

Another reason to shop early, you want to make sure there’s enough time for shipping.

Aside from shopping early, CR suggests shopping around. That allows you to find the best prices and will be key for finding popular items that may go out of stock quickly.

Some websites you can visit that currently list Black Friday deals include — BestBlackFriday.com, theblackfriday.com, and DealNews.com.

CR also says to expect some higher shipping costs this season and says it’s important to factor those costs in when comparison shopping.