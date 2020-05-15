Consumer Reports: Do you need a new computer now?

CONSUMER REPORTS — Trying to video-chat with friends or get some work or remote learning done from home but your computer just isn’t cutting it? You’re not alone. Consumer Reports is sharing some tips to help you figure out what kind of new computer is right for you.

If you like PCs, the Lenovo Flex 15 is a CR Best Buy at $750. CR says the convertible laptop is comfortable and convenient to use.

If you prefer a Mac, the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro for $2,400 is one of CR’s top-rated laptops. CR’s testers say its long battery life could last you beyond a full day’s work.

Apple is at the top of our ratings when it comes to reliability and owner satisfaction.

As for desktops, all-in-one models, where the computer is built into the monitor, are a popular choice. They’re powerful and they save space.

A 27-inch model from Lenovo, the IdeaCentre 520-27ICB, is a CR Best Buy. Testers say that it showed fast speeds during performance tests and that the touch screen offers a convenient way to navigate.

For Mac lovers, CR recommends the iMac MNDY2LL/A, at 21 and a half inches, for $1,500. It has built-in speakers, and CR says its dedicated graphics card allows you to run more graphics-intensive tasks like video editing at top speed.

If now isn’t the right time to drop a lot of cash on a new computer, CR says one free option is to turn an outdated laptop into a Chromebook. It’s not hard to do, and we’ve got a link with step-by-step instructions from Consumer Reports on our website.