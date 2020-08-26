Consumer Reports: Don’t put off medical care for COVID-19

People have been putting off going to a doctor, getting vaccines, and even going to an
emergency room because of fears of COVID-19. But putting off those visits may not outweigh
the risks of infection. As Consumer Reports explains, it’s important to get the medical care you
need even during a pandemic.
You shouldn’t ignore potentially serious symptoms. If you’re experiencing a medical
emergency, including signs of a heart attack or a stroke, call 911, go to an ER, or call your
doctor immediately.
If you’re unsure whether you should go in for a screening test, office visit, checkup, or
procedure, you should give your doctor’s office a call. The staff can help you decide if you
should come in or not. This also includes keeping your kids’ vaccines up to date.
Going to your doctor may look and feel different. Before your visit, you’ll probably be screened
for COVID-19 symptoms by phone or email, and your temperature may be checked before
stepping in the door.
You may be asked to come alone and wait outside instead of in the waiting room.
You should also take the same precautions at the doctor’s office as you would elsewhere in
public, such as wearing a mask, maintaining 6 feet from others, keeping your hands away from
your face, and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer after touching surfaces.
You can also expect a lot of the same changes at your dentist’s office. Those who need crowns
replaced, fillings, and bridges might take priority over those who are due for a cleaning. So if
you have to delay that cleaning, remember to brush and floss regularly.
