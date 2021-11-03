Consumer Reports: Driving While Pregnant

(WSYR-TV) — Seat belts save thousands of lives every year. So, it might surprise you to learn those life-saving belts can contribute to fetal injury when pregnant people are involved in car crashes.

Consumer reports reveals the important safety steps you need to take when driving while pregnant.

Remember those old crash test dummy PSA’s, reminding you to “Buckle Your Safety Belt?” It shouldn’t be surprising that the two dummies’ names in those PSA’s were Vince and Larry.

“Vehicles and restraint systems are designed to protect average-sized men. That potentially leaves small women, the elderly and children more vulnerable in a crash. And it’s bad for pregnant people,” said Rachel Rabkin Peachman, Consumer Reports Investigative Reporter.

To address that risk for pregnant people, some companies sell seat belt adjusters, or positioners, devices that attach to the lap portion of a seat belt and essentially anchor it down between the user’s legs, further away from the abdomen.

But do they work?

“The problem with these seat belt adjusters is that the government does not set any standards for these devices or regulate them. So, many experts believe that the three-point seat belt is still a pregnant person’s best bet and that any modifications to the car’s safety restraint system can be problematic,” Rabkin Peachman said.

So, even though the seat belt in your car was not designed specifically to protect pregnant people, it is still your best option for safety – if you wear it correctly.

First, adjust your seat so that you have as much distance as possible between your belly and the steering wheel. Adjust the steering wheel, so that you can comfortably reach it and the pedals.

Then, put your seatbelt on, adjust the shoulder belt height and then make sure your lap belt is properly positioned. Do not wear the lap belt over your belly, since that could harm your fetus in a crash. Make sure the lap belt is positioned underneath your belly. It should fit snugly across your hips and pelvic bone.

One other reminder, never disable the airbag. Plus, if you don’t have to be the driver, it’s best to sit in the front passenger seat, with the seat pushed as far back from the dashboard as possible.