Consumer Reports: Foods that fight fatigue

(WSYR-TV) — Working from home and managing children during a pandemic doesn’t leave a lot of time for taking care of ourselves. But, we still should.

Consumer Reports health experts reveal some easy, healthy fixes that might just be in your fridge.

Like so many people, Jessica Ordonez balances working from home, helping her family and the many tasks that demand her energy.

“I have to make sure everyone is fed and eating and has enough sleep, they’re getting bathed, do the laundry, do the cooking, do the cleaning, so these are the normal kinds of things that happen throughout the day,” said Ordonez.

Extra stress, unhealthy habits like overeating and over drinking, lack of exercise and even boredom can take a toll.

“A lot of days I do feel a little exhausted,” said Ordonez.

The good news is that nutrition can help us feel better. Here are some foods that help boost your energy.

Carbohydrates have a place in your diet, but do yourself a favor and pick the ones that help fight fatigue. Choose “slow carbs,” like whole grain, legumes and, fruits and vegetables that are packed with nutrients and fiber.

“Carbs supply glucose,” said Trisha Calvo, Consumer Reports Health food editor. “Slow carbs release glucose steadily, whereas the refined carbs in white flour and sugar can cause glucose spikes and crashes, and that can make you feel tired.”

Another energy booster? Protein helps build your muscles — making it easier for you to stay physically active and feel energetic.

“High-quality sources of protein include lean meats and poultry, fish, dairy, eggs, nuts and beans, soy,” said Calvo.

And you might not be getting enough good sleep because you’re dehydrated. A general guideline for men is about 15 and a half cups of fluid per day and for women it is 11 and a half.

Foods with high water content, like many fruits and vegetables.

And caffeine can really sap your sleep, so lay off the coffee six hours before your bedtime.

Older adults are at risk for some common nutrient deficiencies that lead to poor energy, but you shouldn’t self-diagnose. Check with your doctor, who will run tests to find out whether you need any supplements or vitamins.