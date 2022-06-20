(WSYR-TV) — From measuring how even the temperature is on the grill grates to how sturdy it’s built and assembled, Consumer Reports tests can help you find the right grill at the right price.

“If you love that smoky, BBQ flavor, a charcoal grill is probably your best bet,” says Consumer Reports Home Editor Paul Hope.

You can keep it classic with a kettle grill like this recommended 22-inch Weber. For even better performance, consider this top-rated Dyna Glo which earns very good scores for evenness and indirect cooking. Plus, its design makes it extremely easy to add coals, adjust the tray and clean.

Prefer to grill at the push of a button? CR found dozens of gas grills to recommend.

And you don’t have to spend thousands! This Nexgrill preheats fast, earns an excellent score for sturdiness and indirect cooking. It’s also very good for evenness and temperature range.

“If you really want to up your grilling game, a kamado grill is definitely the way to go. They use charcoal but they get really hot for things like wood fired pizza; they can also hold a low steady temperature for things like slow smoking a brisket.” Hope said.

But they aren’t cheap. This recommended Kamado Joe Classic starts at about thirteen-hundred dollars! No matter which type of grill you choose, don’t forget about safety. CR says be sure to keep it at least 10 feet away from your house or anything flammable and clean your grill every time you use it.

And remember, cleaning your grill helps maximize its performance. If you do it while the grill is still hot it’s a much easier chore.