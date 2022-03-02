SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Drug store shelves are full of supplements that promise to improve hair, nails, and skin. A month’s supply can cost you anywhere from a few dollars to over 100.

Most of these contain ingredients like vitamins A, C, and E, Coenzyme Q10, and biotin, a B vitamin. Hair supplements often contain manganese and selenium and fatty acids like fish oil and flaxseed oil.

All of it might sound good, but where’s the science that says it works? Watch as Consumer Reports investigates which hair, nails, and skin supplements are worth purchasing.