(WSYR-TV) — Hardwood floors can look amazing but when they get worn, scuffed and scratched, they quickly lose their luster.

Consumer Reports helps with new hardwood flooring recommendations that they believe stand the test of time.

“Hardwood floors are a great choice if you’re looking for flooring that never goes out of style. And like any good flooring … wood needs to be able to stand up to lots of abuse,” Tobie Stanger, Consumer Reports Home Editor says.

To see how well flooring resists dents, scratches, stains, general foot and paw traffic, CR ran a series of tough tests.

Solid wood flooring from Teragren is made from bamboo and aced CR’s scratching and dent tests. It’s also very good for resisting stains.

If you get a lot of foot traffic, consider LL Flooring’s Red Oak instead. It earned one of the top scores in CR’s abrasion tests.

Whether you’re installing new floors, or your home has them already, keeping them looking good for years to come does require some special care.

“A no shoes inside rule can be great if you can enforce it. But it can be tough with kids and pets tracking dirt in,” Stanger said.

Place a doormat outside of all your entrances to keep people and pets from tracking in dirt and mud. Consider area rugs or runners in high traffic zones like in front of the kitchen sink or oven. To keep scratches away, use felt protectors under your furniture legs and always lift furniture instead of sliding.

A good vacuum can help too. Kenmore’s Elite Pet Friendly upright vacuum is a great choice for bare floors and carpets. And as the name implies, it can handle your pet’s hair, too.

If you’re tempted to mop your floors, Consumer Reports says to go easy on the water, and never use a steam mop since they can damage hardwoods.