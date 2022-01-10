Consumer Reports: How many pots and pans do you really need?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You’ve probably accumulated a lot of different pots and pans throughout the years. But how many do you really need?

Consumer Reports did some testing to prove which pots and pans are the most versatile and cost-effective. Mary Farrell of Consumer Reports shares that there are a couple of pans made from specific materials that can truly cook anything.

A Dutch oven is a great pick, Consumer Reports says. These enameled cast iron pots maintain extremely high or low temperatures and are great for searing steaks or slow-cooking stews. They’re also easy to clean up.

Another pan you can use for years, according to Consumer Reports, is a cast iron skillet. These pans are extremely durable and can withstand high heats. Michael Coppola refurbished two skillets he inherited from his grandmother after she passed away. He appreciates their versatility.

Finally, Consumer Reports looked into the popular “Always Pan” to see if it really is for always. While the high sides allow you to stir fry with ease, you can’t sear as well as a cast iron skillet because of its temperature limitations. The “Always Pan” also needs to stay on the stove top because of the material used in the handle.