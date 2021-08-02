Consumer reports: how to incorporate intermittent fasting for health benefits

CONSUMER REPORTS — Intermittent fasting is an eating plan that focuses more on when to eat than what to eat. Typically, people eat only during an 8-hour period or only every other day.

Studies suggest that intermittent fasting may have benefits, including improvements in blood sugar and cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and weight.

“When done in a healthful way, intermittent fasting can help control inflammation and may even lower the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some cancers,” said Trisha Calvo of Consumer Reports.

However, intermittent fasting isn’t for everyone. It could be too extreme for older adults, people with diabetes and those who take medications at certain times.

However, as Consumer Reports explains, even if you don’t follow the intermittent fasting approach to the letter, incorporating just a few strategies can help maintain a healthy weight and metabolism.

“Be sure to include foods that have plenty of fiber and protein such as fruit, oatmeal, cottage cheese eggs. Foods like these will help keep you satisfied until your next meal,” Calvo said.

If you gravitate towards sweets and dessert, CR suggests having them before 3 p.m. Your body is more efficient at processing carbohydrates during the morning and early afternoon. Another thing you can do is have an early dinner between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“Late-night eating has been linked to a greater risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease,” Calvo said.

Another tip is to slim down your dinners to around 600 calories and include more veggies, which are low-calorie and the fiber will help you feel fuller for longer.