Consumer Reports: How to thaw food safely

CONSUMER REPORTS — Many folks are planning end-of-summer barbecues, albeit smaller ones because of the pandemic.

Start planning your meal now and thinking about food safety. For example, thawing

burgers the wrong way could make you sick, and nothing ruins a party faster than food

poisoning. Consumer Reports explains how to prep safely.

You should never leave food out on a counter to thaw and don’t run it under hot water. Those

methods can allow parts of the food to reach temperatures above 40 degrees, which enables any

bacteria there to multiply quickly and may lead to foodborne illness.

The safest way to thaw food is always in the refrigerator because it will maintain a safe

temperature, below 40 degrees. But that means planning. The larger the item, the more time it

needs to thaw. A pound of frozen ground beef or boneless chicken takes a full day.

After thawing, poultry and seafood remain safe in the fridge for a day or two. And red meats are

safe for three to five days after thawing, so you’ve got some time before you have to cook.

If you need dinner on the table faster, cold-water thawing can speed things up. You should put

frozen food like raw meat in a leakproof plastic bag and place it in a bowl of cold tap water. For

larger cuts of meat, you’ll want to change the water every 30 minutes. It should take about an

hour to thaw a pound of meat. Once fully thawed, cook immediately.

If you need to defrost food even faster, there’s a “thaw” setting on your microwave. But CR

says portions of the food may begin to cook during this cycle, encouraging bacterial growth. So

foods thawed in a microwave should be cooked immediately.

In addition to thawing meat safely, CR says you also need to cook it safely. A meat thermometer can help make sure your food has been cooked to a safe internal temperature to

kill any bacteria that may be present.