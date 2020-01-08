Consumer Reports: How to wash your gym clothes

CONSUMER REPORTS — With the new year underway, many of us are hitting the gym as part of our New Year’s Resolutions. It’s great for your body, but all that sweat can mean stinky gym clothes. Consumer Reports reveals some easy ways to keep all that gear looking and smelling

great.

You may look great wearing those new workout clothes, but after a few visits to the gym, they might not smell so great. Don’t worry, Consumer Reports says, it’s not you, it’s the fibers in those stretchy moisture-wicking fabrics that hold in the stink.

Part of the challenge in getting workout clothes clean is that some of them are made from more delicate fibers, and may need special care to protect their shape and fit.

So what can you do to keep your leggings and t-shirts in tip-top shape? First, try to wash them as soon as you finish working out.

Washing in cold water prevents fading and preserves the fit of these synthetic fibers. Choose the gentle cycle and if your washer has an extra rinse cycle, use it.

CR’s testing of laundry detergent finds Tide Plus Ultra Stain Release is excellent at removing body oil.

Be sure to read the detergent label and measure out the recommended

amount. Excess detergent can cause residue that remains in your clothes, which can then trap odors.

Also, don’t throw your clothes in the dryer. While directions may vary, most experts suggest air-drying synthetics, even laying them flat, to protect the shape and fit.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9