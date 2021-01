CONSUMER REPORTS -- To anyone stuck at home with a spotty internet connection or dead zones, WiFi range extenders sound like an easy and affordable solution. Consumer Reports recently tested several and found they can cure WiFi woes, but only in certain situations.

Rich Fisco oversees electronics testing at Consumer Reports and has been working with routers and WiFi for decades. But even Fisco had issues with WiFi at his home. "We had a dead zone on the deck in my backyard where we would hang out and barbecue," said Fisco.