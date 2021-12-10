Consumer Reports: Is it worth sending a gift basket this holiday season?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Consumer Reports ordered 25 gift baskets from five popular companies to see which ones are worth giving.

Two companies, Mouth and Knack, give the option to create a custom basket, and Knack and Gourmet Gift Baskets cater to food choice and ethos.

“The gift message itself mentions that all the items were made by women-owned businesses, and to me, that just makes it extra-special.”

Cocoa’s wares come in a wooden box. Harry and David sent one order in a small trunk.

David was having a lousy pear day – three of the four gift baskets CR ordered arrived with bruised pears.

“As you can see the pears, nine of them came in damaged,” James Rogers, Consumer Reports Staffer

When contacted, Harry and David promptly sent replacement pears, and one person who requested chocolate instead received it the following day.

In the end, Mouth made the senders and receivers happy, citing the ability to create your gift for the recipient. Packaging is not flashy but more of the natural-brown paper variety.

Knack is favored for its “high quality” offerings at various prices. Giftees said the artisanal items made them feel special. Some senders grumbled about spending 10-dollars extra for the non-optional packaging, but the gift receivers appreciated the presentation.

None of the gifts arrived looking exactly like the highly styled web images. But nearly all the senders thought what was delivered closely matched, and there were few substitutions.