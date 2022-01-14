Consumer Reports: Keeping humidifiers and air purifiers clean during the winter season

Consumer Reports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You might be dealing with winter’s dry and dirty indoor air. Adding humidifiers and air purifiers can help, but they require tender love and care.

“A humidifier can help keep the air inside of your home at a comfortable level. However, a humidifier that isn’t cleaned properly can produce mold spores,” says Tanya Christian, Consumer Reports Home Editor.

Watch the experts at Consumer Reports reveal the secrets to keeping humidifiers and air purifiers clean and running at peak performance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area