CONSUMER REPORTS -- Some front-loading washing machines have been plagued by mold-related problems for two decades. The industry has weathered five class-action lawsuits covering more than 11 million models.

The problem with front-loaders is that they might not dry out if you close the door after washing and removing laundry. And that can create an environment where mold and bacteria can thrive. But you shouldn't leave the door open if you have young children.