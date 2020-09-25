Consumer Reports: Making the best smoothie may not come down to what blender you use

CONSUMER REPORTS — If you aren’t getting that perfectly blended smoothie at home, it may not be your blender, Consumer Reports says how you layer your ingredients is just as important as what type of blender you use.

Lillian Montanez enjoys a healthy homemade smoothie every morning.

Routine is the secret to her smoothie success.

“I blend it the same way cause I do like the consistency,” Montanez said. “And then sometimes I find if I put them in the opposite way it actually doesn’t blend as well.”

Consumer Reports says the order in which you add ingredients helps your blender emulsify and work at peak performance.

Perry Santanachote, Consumer Reports Home Editor, said, “Layering really matters. You’re gonna want to have liquid at the bottom because that creates a vortex that helps pull down all of the ingredients on top.”

To layer the right way, start with about one cup of liquid then, add leafy greens and herbs on top of your liquids. Next, add any seeds or nuts. After that, soft foods like nut butters, yogurt or tofu. Followed by fresh fruits and vegetables. For your top and final layer you want heavier frozen fruits which push everything down towards the blades.

“Think of it like a flavorful ice,” Santanachote said. “It’s going to create body and oomph in your smoothie, but also flavor.”

Start your blender on low then increase to full speed for at least a minute.

Once everything is moving, add in any powders, fiber, or collagen. For a frostier drink, try adding a few ice cubes at the very end.

If you’re still not getting the smoothie you want, CR says it might just be your blender. Its tests reveal big differences when it comes to blending icy drinks.

CR recommends this Vitamix Professional Series 750. But for less than half the price, consider this Dash Chef Series Digital.