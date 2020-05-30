Interactive Maps

Consumer Reports: Managing money during the COVID-19 pandemic

Consumer Reports
Posted: / Updated:

CONSUMER REPORTS — About 90% of Americans are receiving a stimulus check from the government, but for many it won’t be enough to get them through this crisis, and they’ll have to prioritize which bills get paid.

In the video above, Consumer Reports provides advice on how to make that money last a little longer.

