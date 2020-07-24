Consumer Reports: New foods to grill

CONSUMER REPORTS — Grilling doesn’t have to mean burgers or hot dogs on repeat. Consumer Reports shares some fresh ideas to inspire you this grilling season and some tips on buying the right grill.

Grilled veggies like eggplant, zucchini, and onions are delicious grilled, but you can expand your nonmeat repertory to create other interesting tastes and dishes, like grilled polenta with roasted tomatoes. Or try grilling celery until it’s tender, then toss it with some truffle oil, Parmesan, and crushed red pepper.

Want a new take on an already easy meal? Skewer precooked meatballs and grill until heated through. They’re fun and easy to eat. Try swapping in ground turkey for a new take.

You can give slightly stale bread a new life on the grill, too. Just add a little olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and enjoy as is or topped with some grilled veggies.

CR says don’t shy away from fish. Start with a fish that’s a little heartier and won’t fall apart. Salmon and tuna are both great choices. Oil the fish and season it, and oil the grates right before you place the fish on the grill.

If you want to splurge on a new grill, the $750 Weber Genesis II E-310 tops CR’s ratings for midsized models. The Weber brand tends to do very well in CR’s grill ratings, and it’s near the top of the annual surveys for reliability and owner satisfaction.

If you’re often cooking for a crowd, consider the large-sized Monument Grills 77352, a CR Best Buy at $540. It outperformed other large-sized grills that cost twice as much.

CR says another great grilling option is pizza. You can buy a premade pie or get creative with your own dough and toppings. A kamado-style grill works wonders with a thin crust. You can also make your favorite pizzas using a pizza stone on a gas grill set at a high temperature.