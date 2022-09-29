(WSYR-TV) — Get ready for more ads for hearing aids. That’s because of a recent change that should make

them easier to get because some models will be sold over the counter. Consumer Reports

explains everything you need to know about the new ways of shopping for a hearing aid.

To give people better access to affordable hearing aids, Congress passed the Over-the-Counter

Hearing Aid Act of 2017, which finally goes into effect in October. Consumers will be able to

buy hearing aids from stores and online without needing the intervention of an audiologist or a

doctor. And that could save people hundreds—even thousands—of dollars.

When you’re shopping for hearing aids, there are some important questions you should ask,

like “What’s the return policy?” Because it can take time to adjust to a new pair, CR says to

make sure you can try them out for a few weeks.

Also, check out their features. Do they have replaceable or rechargeable batteries? Are they

sweat- or water-resistant?

And will they pair to your smartphone via Bluetooth? Do they have a telecoil, which lets you

tap directly into assistive listening systems at large events?

The Food and Drug Administration rules also standardizes features for hearing aids. For

example, all OTC hearing aids must allow users to adjust the volume. You may think that’s an

obvious feature, but you’d be surprised by what’s available.

CR says not all hearing aids will be available over the counter under these new rules. People

with severe hearing loss and those under 18 will still need to see a medical professional for a

prescription to get hearing aids.