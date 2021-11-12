Consumer Reports: Package theft

(WSYR-TV) — Some unwelcome guests will never take the hint. But, if you want to minimize

package theft, Consumer Reports says there are several ways to keep your

packages and home more secure … starting with package delivery boxes …



Package Delivery Boxes

According to Consumer Reports’ Home Editor Daniel Wroclawski, “Just as the name sounds, it’s a big box that you sit on your porch and your delivery people can drop your packages into. They’re a great option if you can get your delivery people to use them. My experience was that it varied drastically.”

A Better Option

A better option – a battery-powered video doorbell that can detect when packages are left on your porch, send you an alert and keep tabs on your entryway. According to Wroclawski, “Not only are they really easy to install with no complex or intimidating wiring but they are also pretty affordable. You can get a great one for around 100 dollars or less.”



Consider this 100-dollar Ring Video Doorbell. And, if you subscribe to a Ring

Protect plan for three dollars a month, it will send package alerts to you.

To extend security beyond your front door, CR says to consider adding or upgrading

floodlights.

Outside Consumer Reports’s labs, Dan Wroclawski tried three floodlight security cameras.



“Flood light cameras are really just security cameras that double as floodlights.

And the nice thing about floodlights is on most homes they’re in spots that are ideal

spaces for cameras. And they are hardwired for power so you never have to worry

about recharging a battery” Dan Wroclawski, Consumer Reports



You can easily swap out your existing floodlights with a $180 Eufy which allows you to store recordings locally on the camera itself so you can skip monthly cloud storage fees.