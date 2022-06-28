CONSUMER REPORTS (WSYR-TV) — Just about everything costs more right now, that goes for our groceries, supplies, and anything and everything in our homes, including energy bills. Experts at Consumer Reports share some simple tips to cut utility costs without sacrificing the comforts of home.

As we head into the hottest months of the year, it’s little comfort to learn that thirteen percent of a home’s energy costs are for cooling!

To take some heat off your electric bill, adjust thermostat settings–it’s one of the simplest and most significant things you can do to keep your energy bills under control.

Even better –



Some even learn your routine–when you’re home and when you’re away–along with your temperature preferences to customize your cooling and heating schedule.

CR recommends the Honeywell Home T9 Thermostat. It includes a sensor to measure temperature and humidity.

Some simple changes around your home can also help lower your bill – Like keeping your blinds and shades closed during the day to keep the sun from heating up the house!

Ceiling fans have been popular for generations and for good reason. They can actually help to save money!



If you’re buying a fan, one with the Energy Star label is 60 percent more efficient than conventional fan/light units.

Take time to plug cracks around windows and doors and repair any leaky AC ductwork to make sure your cool air isn’t leaking out.

And try not to use your oven! Along with using energy, it also heats up the kitchen. If you really need to bake, try to use a CR top-rated toaster oven or air fryer.

They’re an affordable, money-saving option and heat up more quickly.

If you decide to add a smart or programmable thermostat to your house, CR suggests you check with your utility company to see whether it offers any incentives or even a free thermostat!