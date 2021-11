SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- At the beginning of the pandemic, Syracuse Community Health Center was the first and only place offering COVID testing. It's now offering another first - urgent care. It's the only one in Downtown Syracuse.

"They'll receive care within a shorter period of time," said Mark Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer at Syracuse Community Health Center. "Quality care for those non-emergent type of services, so it's a win-win for hospitals. It's a win-win specifically for the benefit of patients and of course to the health center."