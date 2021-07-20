Consumer reports- prolonged screen time might be negatively affecting your eyes

CONSUMER REPORTS — Since the start of the pandemic, adults have spent, on average, more than 13 hours a day looking at some type of technology screen, and unsurprisingly this could be affecting our eyes.

“Spending too many hours staring at a screen can cause dry and irritated eyes, and also eye fatigue,” said Octavio Blanco of Consumer Reports. “This occurs because you tend to blink less while staring at the blue light from a screen, and the movement of the screen makes your eyes work harder to focus.”

An eye exam can help detect these and other eye problems early, when they’re most treatable. Bernarda Santos was noticing symptoms, with her eyes, so she went to her eye doctor.

An eye exam can also help detect not only vision issues but also cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and age-related macular degeneration that could cause vision loss.

“During a routine eye exam, your doctor will ask about your vision and general health, test your visual acuity (how well you can read an eye chart at different distances), and check your prescription,” Blanco said.

They will also examine the optic nerve and retina after dilating your eyes with drops, and look inside your eyes with a microscope.

Even run-of-the-mill vision impairment may be linked to poorer memory and a greater risk of depression, and after the difficult year we’ve all had that’s just another reason not to neglect our eye health.