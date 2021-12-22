Consumer Reports: Recommendations on the best space heaters and tips on space heater safety

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As we get colder, space heaters become a hot commodity. Of course, you’ll want one that not only heats well, but also does it safely. Consumer Reports has recommendations on the best heater, plus tips to keep your family safe when using them.

“You need to consider if you just want to warm yourself up or are you trying to heat the entire room. Our tests have found not all models do both well,” says Paul Hope, Consumer Reports Home Editor.

When it’s chilly, a space heater can provide a little extra warmth, but it can also be dangerous. Statistics show space heaters are involved in one-third of all home heating fires, so safety matters.