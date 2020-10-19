Consumer Reports: Replace cable for $25 a month

CONSUMER REPORTS — How does spending just $25 a month on TV sound to you? You might wonder if you’ll still get the channels and shows you love. With so many cord-cutting options out there, Consumer Reports set out to see what you could actually get.

Because every family has different interests and favorite shows, CR put together an economical package that could appeal to a wide range of people.

It includes CBS All Access, a Disney+ bundle and Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new offering.

For sports fans, CBS All Access has NFL games through 2022 plus Super Bowl 55. And you get NCAA Basketball and PGA Golf.

Plus CBS programs and content from BET, Comedy Central, MTV and more. With limited commercials, it’s $6 a month.

The Disney+ Bundle includes Hulu and ESPN+ for $13 a month.

For families with kids, Disney+ has the Star Wars franchise, plus movies from Marvel and Pixar.

Hulu offers content from popular broadcast and cable channels, including FOX and ABC, plus classic TV shows, Hulu originals and movies. ESPN+ adds even more sports to the mix.

The last piece of this streaming puzzle is the $5 a month ad-supported tier of Peacock.

With it, you get next-day access to NBC’s current shows and content from Bravo, Syfy, Telemundo and USA Network.

All together, that’s about $25 a month.

On top of streaming, many people want free, live broadcast channels, so they get an over-the-air antenna.

Some streaming companies also offer promotional pricing or even free access with other services, like music subscriptions. And most also offer free trials, so you can make sure it’s the right fit for your family before signing up for long-term service.