Consumer Reports: Replacing your key fob

(WSYR-TV) — Depending on you or your car’s age, you might remember life before a key fob. These devices can lock your car at a distance, but can lately do a lot more. They can also be quite expensive to replace — sometimes up to $500!

Before you decide to shell out that kind of money, Consumer Reports has some tips to save you some cash.

Consumer Reports first recommends checking your warranty, car insurance, or roadside assistance coverage. They might cover the costs of lost or damaged keys.

If you have a newer car, you’ll probably have to go directly to the dealership to have a new fob programed, Consumer Reports says. Luckily, this process only takes around 15-30 minutes.

If you have a car that’s older than 5 years old, you can save by checking out aftermarket platforms.

“You can search online for fobs based on the make and model of your car” says Consumer Report’s Mike Quincy. “We found a number of options on Amazon and Walmart, along with online auto part stores, for sometimes $200 less.”

Many of these older and less advanced fobs can also be laser cut and programmed by your local mechanic or locksmith. However, if you’re up for the challenge, Consumer Reports shares that programming it yourself can be a fun project. “You’ll find all the instructions in the owner’s manual.” says Quincy. He just reminds you that you will need two working keys to program the new one.