Consumer Reports: Safety proof your home while at home

CONSUMER REPORTS — Parents have been juggling a lot lately as kids are spending more time at home. That also means children are more likely to get hurt at home, everything from bumps and bruises to more serious injuries that require calls to poison control centers and 911. Consumer Reports has some important ways to safety-proof your home.

If you have a routine for everyone going outside to get some exercise each day, then your child may be less likely to bounce off the walls later in the day and get hurt.

Try to minimize new hazards. A lot of parents may be tempted to buy things they may not have thought about buying before, like a home trampoline or a hoverboard. Do you have the energy to establish rules about the use of those product, and are you going to be able to supervise your child while using them?

CR also says to store cleaning supplies carefully. Hand sanitizers pose an especially high risk to children. With companies expediting production to get more products on store shelves, some hand sanitizer bottles may look different and could be confused for water, soda, or something else.

And be sure to anchor your furniture! Someone in the U.S. is injured about every 20 minutes when an appliance, a television, or a piece of furniture tips over.

And what about a chipped tooth? Your child should able to see a pediatric dentist who follows safety protocols.

CR also says it’s crucial to always provide a safe sleep environment for a baby. You can go to the website of the American Academy of Pediatrics to see their safe sleep recommendations for babies up to 1 year of age.