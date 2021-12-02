Consumer Reports: Sales of desktop computers are on the rise and here’s why

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many people have been working at home the past year and a half, usually on a laptop or tablet, but with this becoming more permanent for many, it’s time to rethink the home computer. As consumer reports explain, the tried and true desktop with a monitor makes a comeback.

With smartphones, tablets, and laptops seemingly everywhere these days, you may have forgotten about the powerful yet humble desktop computer. — something Paul Germain builds himself.

“I can put the best components in, the best video, the best screen, the best processor. I’m not bending over to look at a little tiny screen. Everything’s just the way I want it.” says Paul.

Sales of desktops have risen recently- by a lot. Consumer reports say there are several reasons to consider one for your home.

“Desktops have a large display, impressive computing power and are more

ergonomic than laptops.” explains Nicholas de Leon, consumer reports tech expert.

Imagine that: no more hunching over a laptop — with a desktop-like this new 24-inch all-in-one apple iMac with an m1 processor. Consumer reports experts say it did well in performance tests and has an excellent display. A less expensive option. This hp envy full-size desktop—one of the fastest in CR’s ratings. Plus, it scored excellent for ergonomics. If you’re tight on space, this compact model from Asus could be the perfect fit.

While you can’t bring your desktop outside or to your local coffee shop, CR says the power and roomy display may be worth the trade-off. Desktops usually offer you more bang for your buck than laptops, with more power and performance per dollar spent.