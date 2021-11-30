Consumer Reports: Should you cut the cord?

(WSYR-TV) — With streaming services letting consumers view their favorite shows with ease, the only thing holding many people back is the ability to access local news and sports. Luckily, antennas allow you to do just that.

Christ Patterson and his family cut the cord years ago. He shares some of his favorite things about the change, “There’s no monthly fees and you don’t have any sort of contract with a cable company or any other company… A couple of years ago when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days — if you had an antenna you could still watch TV.”

Consumer Reports recently tested indoor antennas of different shapes and sizes in urban and suburban homes. Jim Wilcox, Consumer Reports Tech Editor, stated that “In our tests, most models were able to receive dozens of free over-the-air channels.”

One of the models tested, the Winegard FlatWave Amped, has a super-thin design that allows for mounting on either wall or window.

If that model is a little out of your price range, there’s still hope: a budget model from Naxa that combines the rabbit-ears-and-loop design of classic antennas with modern features. Wilcox says “Our tests found little correlation between price and performance.” This model retails for only $14.99 on Amazon.com.

While testing antennas, Jim Wilcox shared a few more notes: “Where you place your antenna can be really important. We suggest placing it as high as you can and preferable close to a window.”

Other factors, like where you live and what’s around your home can impact reception, so Consumer Reports suggest you shop somewhere with free returns and exchanges.