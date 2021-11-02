Consumer Reports: Social media complaints

(WSYR-TV) — Making your voice heard on a company’s social media is supposed to be the easiest way to get the best customer service. But it turns out shouting your complaint and making a scene might not actually get the results you want.

Consumer reports reveals how to get the best customer service.

If you use social media to lodge complaints, you’re not alone. Almost every company, big and small, is on social media. So, if you’ve got a beef, why not use those channels to help resolve an issue?

Consumer Reports writer Octavio Blanco says it’s a good idea, with this caveat: Use some common courtesy: In other words, don’t Twitter-shame right off the bat.

“Whatever platform you’re using, try a direct message instead. Companies know you can put

them on blast where everybody can see your message, so they may appreciate it when you

don’t,” said Blanco.

And what’s more, Blanco says you could actually get a faster or more helpful response. And there are other benefits by going the private message route. CR says it can also help you avoid scams since no one can see your complaint except a company rep. That’s especially important when dealing with a bank or financial services company.

Which brings us to our next tip – make sure you’re reaching out to and interacting with an official company account. On Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram an authentic account should have a checkmark in a blue circle.

And no matter how angry or frustrated you may be, “It’s important to be nice and not threaten the company in your DM’s. Remember there’s a person on the other side of that message,” said Blanco.

You want that person on your side because they may be able to help resolve your issue.

Consumer Reports also suggests managing your expectations when it comes to getting a response. Don’t expect one immediately. Instead, give it a day or so.