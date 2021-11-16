Consumer Reports: Start holiday shopping

(CONSUMER REPORTS) — Anxious retailers aren’t taking any chances with supply chain issues. They’re already in a holiday hustle, which might be adding to your stress. Take a breath, the experts at Consumer Reports offer some holiday shopping advice to get you through to 2022.

The holiday shopping season is often stressful but this year’s microchip shortage, supply chain disruptions and labor shortages are making it even trickier.

Consumer Reports says a few moves now can help make it go smoother later- First up, maybe it’s obvious, but get an early start, well before Black Friday.

“The one resounding thing that I heard from the supply chain experts that I interviewed for this story was that if you’re gonna start shopping for the holidays, you should start now,” said Consumer Reports Shopping Editor Angela Lashbrook.



The good news – many retailers are already rolling out deals.

“So retailers want to try to make this easier on you by extending Black Friday,” she said.



Best Buy is running sales and guaranteeing Black Friday prices through late November. Walmart will be offering early online shopping times to Walmart Plus members.

And for shoppers worried about missing out on last minute deals and price drops, some retailers are offering price-match guarantees. For example, Target will offer partial refunds if consumers purchase an item that drops in price later in the season.

CR says no matter where you shop, be flexible.

“So if you’re looking to relieve some of the stress and anxiety of shopping this holiday season, I recommend looking for experiential gifts,” Lashbrook said. “Gift certificates to spas, to restaurants, homemade gifts, even donations to charities. These are all really great gift ideas and they allow you to completely forgo the supply chain issues.”

And as always, shop locally. You can support small businesses and maybe find a unique gift right in your neighborhood.

If all else fails, don’t forget about store gift cards and cash. Those are tried and true options that are always appreciated.