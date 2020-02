CONSUMER REPORTS -- If you think you can't go wrong eating leafy greens like lettuce, kale, and spinach, you're mostly right. They've been linked to a reduced risk of heart disease, some cancers and Type 2 Diabetes.

But behind their star-studded benefits lie risks that can be dangerous. Between 2006 and 2019, greens like romaine, spinach, and bags of spring mix were responsible for at least 46 national outbreaks of E. coli, causing many hospitalizations and even some deaths.