CONSUMER REPORTS (WSYR-TV) — We all have those helpful tools in our kitchen that we reach for again and again; many have been around for decades. Tupperware and pressure-cookers, anyone? Consumer Reports looked at some tried and true gadgets, some with a modern twist, to see which ones really stand the test of time.

Similar to Tupperware, melamine dishes have been popular since the 1930s. Consumer Reports just took a look at several sets you can buy from places like Walmart and West Elm. Melamine is a great solution if you’re looking to ditch plastic or paper plates. A plate looks similar to a regular plate but is light, shatter-resistant, and usually dishwasher-safe.

The Certified International Talavera 12-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set for $47 ($92 in Canada) is versatile enough to break out at a picnic or a dinner party. And the dishes don’t get scratched by knives and forks.

And another note on melamine: It shouldn’t be placed in a microwave oven. Small amounts of melamine can leach into your food, especially if you’re eating something acidic.

The next kitchen tool might not seem essential, but once you own a citrus squeezer it’s pretty hard to go back to life without one. Most of the time they help prevent seeds and a lot of pulp from getting into your mixture.

The Chef’n FreshForce Citrus Juicer cost between $18 to $30 and is easy to grip and convenient for juicing multiple lemons in one sitting.

Coffee lovers, perk up for the Chemex 6-Cup Coffee Maker for $50. It just might make you think twice about that drip coffee maker taking up space on your counter. It was invented in 1941, still looks identical to its original design, and performs as well.

The pour-over style coffee maker is easy to use, hard to break, and delivers an aromatic, balanced brew.

CR says to get the best taste from your Chemex, use the filters designed for it, which are thicker, and prevent grounds from getting into the coffee and muddying it up.