Consumer Reports: Thoughtful gifts from the internet

(WSYR-TV) — You might be concerned about your presents arriving in time this season, especially since the USPS recorded historic volume in Syracuse last year. If you’re also struggling to come up with any ideas, Consumer Reports has some suggestions that are out-of-the-box and in-stock.

For Christmas this year, instead of toys or video games, Sarah Peterson asked relatives to give her three sons something a little different.

“I like to encourage giving them something, like a class, so they’ve helped pay for swim classes. And my oldest Isaiah, he wanted to do a play this year, so we just offered that as, why don’t we do this as one of your holiday presents this year.” said Peterson.

Many families might be looking for similar ideas this holiday season.

Consumer Reports Shopping Editor Angela Lashbrook recommends gift cards or online subscriptions. “It’s not as impersonal as you may think it might be,” says Lashbrook. Ideas include signing up your busy relative for a meal kit service, your stressed mother for a meditation app or spa dates, and your health-junkie cousin a subscription to ClassPass.

If you’re still struggling — think local. A membership to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo or the MOST could bring joy to your family and community.