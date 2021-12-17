Consumer Reports: Tips to help avoid robocalls

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some new laws have been enacted to help stop annoying robocalls. Consumer Reports say there are some simple things you can do too!

While it might not feel like it, Consumer Reports say robocalls are on the decline.

4.1 billion calls were placed in October 2021, but a recent deadline imposed by the TRACED Act requires carriers to certify that they’re using something called STIR/SHAKEN technology.

Nearly seven thousand carriers have complied so far.

“STIR/SHAKEN is designed to help identify spoofed calls that use a fake number to trick you into answering your phone.” says Octavio Blanco from Consumer Reports.

Those calls are labeled as a risk or blocked altogether. The service is free and there’s nothing consumers need to do to take advantage of it.

“But there are even more steps you can take to get as few robocalls as possible,” Blanco reminds us.

Whitelisting only allows calls from people on your contact list. You can also search online for directions to install the tool on your apple or android phone.

The downside is that you risk missing calls from a doctor’s office or a delivery person whose number isn’t stored in your phone.

“There are also third-party call-blocking apps and they can help.” says Blanco.

Some apps charge a fee, while others offer a free subscription or a free trial. Consumer Reports says if you use a free trial offer, make sure to cancel it before the trial ends if you don’t want to be charged a monthly fee.

Depending on your phone and carrier, Consumer Reports say you might have to manually activate your phone’s call-blocking services.