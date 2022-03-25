CONSUMER REPORTS (WSYR-TV) — By now, most of us are familiar with home COVID tests. But there are many other “at home”medical tests, for everything from hormone levels to HIV. But before you start swabbing, Consumer Reports has a warning: Some of these tests are not reliable and should be avoided.

Many of the tests are straightforward, like the COVID-19 test. But the problem is that there are

others with questionable quality. These could leave you with confusing results, which could

lead to unnecessary follow-up testing and treatments, or delay needed care.

Some of the more useful at-home tests are those for chronic conditions like diabetes, congestive

heart failure, and high blood pressure. These tests can help people manage these chronic

conditions at home, which can save them trips to the doctor.

Also useful is the FDA-approved home test for HIV. It’s key for people without a healthcare provider or who are concerned about their privacy.

At-home tests you should be wary of are tests that focus more on your wellness, like tests that measure hormone levels, food sensitivities, and stress.

The FDA generally doesn’t review what it considers “wellness” tests, which tend not to diagnose a specific condition. Some might also give unreliable results. You should look for at-home tests authorized by the Food and Drug Administration.